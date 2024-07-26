Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453,294 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,954,000 after acquiring an additional 380,362 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 648.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,023,000 after purchasing an additional 264,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $135.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -245.95 and a beta of 1.31. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $293.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.54.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

