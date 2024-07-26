Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,347,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,691 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $73,451.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

EPAC opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.