Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 1,205.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,900 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

View Our Latest Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.