Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CONMED worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of CONMED by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CONMED from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of CNMD opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.66. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

In related news, COO Pat Beyer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CONMED news, COO Pat Beyer bought 3,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub acquired 1,442 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,442 shares of company stock valued at $446,733 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

