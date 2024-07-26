Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9,756.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $436.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $458.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

