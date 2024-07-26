Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 66,297 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.