Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1,361.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $118,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,574,000 after buying an additional 529,309 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after buying an additional 316,172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,169.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 289,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 177.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 426,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,995,000 after purchasing an additional 272,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $118.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.16. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -162.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $130.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QRVO

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.