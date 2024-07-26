Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2,250.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,824 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get UDR alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,482,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,117,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,242 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,897,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,952,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 22.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,373,000 after buying an additional 1,359,804 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.83. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UDR

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.