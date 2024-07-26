Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 49,145 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $141.62 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $147.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day moving average of $122.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.