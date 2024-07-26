Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,886,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MSCI by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,725,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,009,000 after acquiring an additional 151,108 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in MSCI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,038,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,234 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $496,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $538.49 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $494.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.79.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

