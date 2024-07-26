Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,398 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 73.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $109.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.