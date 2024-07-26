Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,505 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,277 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

In related news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IART opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

