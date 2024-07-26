Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,574,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,735,000 after acquiring an additional 367,987 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,450,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,287,000 after buying an additional 947,147 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,420,000 after buying an additional 149,901 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.54. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

