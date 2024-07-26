Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

