Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 995.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $182,739,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,112,000 after acquiring an additional 730,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,588,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,032,000 after acquiring an additional 165,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,266,000 after acquiring an additional 674,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SYF opened at $50.37 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.