Billington (LON:BILN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $479.68

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 479.68 ($6.20) and traded as high as GBX 496.60 ($6.42). Billington shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.34), with a volume of 7,782 shares trading hands.

Billington Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of £59.82 million, a PE ratio of 620.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 530.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 479.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander Ospelt sold 1,861,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £8,561,147.40 ($11,072,358.25). Company insiders own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Billington Company Profile

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.

