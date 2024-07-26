Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bimini Capital Management Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BMNM opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Bimini Capital Management has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.07.

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bimini Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc and Royal Palm Capital, LLC.

