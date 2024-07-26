BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the June 30th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Get BioPharma Credit alerts:

BioPharma Credit Price Performance

BOPCF stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. BioPharma Credit has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $0.95.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.