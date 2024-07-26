Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Black Stone Minerals has a payout ratio of 123.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.8%.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

NYSE BSM opened at $15.33 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

