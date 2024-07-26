BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BL. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 55,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Price Performance

BlackLine stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.42. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair raised shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,682.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Recommended Stories

