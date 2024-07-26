Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BXMT opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.33 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,266.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.