Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Gap Down to $19.63

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.63, but opened at $17.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 2,329,629 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 580.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,266.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,057 shares of company stock valued at $191,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

