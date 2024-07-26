Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,626 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,941 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,954,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,225,000 after buying an additional 393,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,846,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after buying an additional 329,854 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 45.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 552,719 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,626 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 8,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $150,362.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 8,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $150,362.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $569,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,878.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 679,369 shares of company stock worth $12,178,292. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

