Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 777 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 57,134 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 432.5% during the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 765,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 621,440 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 242,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

TAK opened at $13.67 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

