Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 8,950 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,645,000 after buying an additional 1,269,037 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,634 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. William Blair cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

