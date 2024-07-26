Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 957 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average is $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.