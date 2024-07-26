Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in Enovix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 289,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 14.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 10.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 166,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

ENVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

