Blair William & Co. IL Buys 3,621 Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Similarweb by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 340,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 129.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

