Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,882 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 81.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial Price Performance
Shares of RTO stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $41.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
