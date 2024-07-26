Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Workiva were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $1,251,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 10,356.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 269,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

NYSE WK opened at $74.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $82.52. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

