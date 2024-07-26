Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,135,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,007,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period.

CRI stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $88.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

