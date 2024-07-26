Blair William & Co. IL Has $205,000 Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $37.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

