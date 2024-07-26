Blair William & Co. IL Has $226,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $89.35.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

