Blair William & Co. IL Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 92.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107,547 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BOX were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BOX alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $27.70 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at $79,283,010.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $324,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,526,661 shares in the company, valued at $38,120,725.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,830. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Read More

