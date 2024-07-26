Blair William & Co. IL Has $250,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,597,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

