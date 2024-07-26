Blair William & Co. IL Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,464,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,868,000 after acquiring an additional 482,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,642,000 after buying an additional 162,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,872,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,781 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,273,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $30.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on S. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $216,107.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,105,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 624,999 shares of company stock worth $12,312,375. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.