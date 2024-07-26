Blair William & Co. IL Has $286,000 Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Infinera were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Infinera alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.65 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Infinera Stock Performance

NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

(Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.