Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 171.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

