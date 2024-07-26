Blair William & Co. IL Invests $284,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Vertiv by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,486,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,674,034 shares of company stock valued at $354,931,478. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

