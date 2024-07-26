Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $22.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

