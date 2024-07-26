Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,001 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Infosys were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on INFY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.01 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

