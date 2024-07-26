Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $203,000 Investment in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

