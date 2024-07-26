Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $213,000 Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $209.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.80. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.38 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.