Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $216,000 Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $211,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $52,121,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,321,308 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $195,877,000 after buying an additional 597,715 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPR shares. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.06.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

