Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 774.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 396.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 80.71%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

