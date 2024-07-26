Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Allegion were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $2,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 90.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,832 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 113,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 242,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,699,000 after acquiring an additional 165,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.14.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

