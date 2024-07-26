Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in LKQ were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Czech National Bank boosted its position in LKQ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of LKQ opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

