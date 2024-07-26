Blair William & Co. IL Sells 133 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 648,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after buying an additional 256,363 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,674.6% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 199,297 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,312,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,650,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 78,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 60,373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IOO opened at $94.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.89. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.86.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

