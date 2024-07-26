Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,450 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 404,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $527,976.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,451.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other OneSpaWorld news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $527,976.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,451.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,651.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,762 shares of company stock valued at $755,153. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.