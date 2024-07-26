Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,030 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,291.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,590,000 after buying an additional 199,897 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,050 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.03.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

